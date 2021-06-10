Thursday, 10 June 2021

Nurses' union and DHBs to negotiate pay and conditions again

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    Christchurch Hospital nurses, midwives and healthcare assistants along Riccarton Ave on Wednesday...
    Christchurch Hospital nurses, midwives and healthcare assistants along Riccarton Ave on Wednesday. Photo: Geoff Sloan
    The nurses' union and district health boards have confirmed they are heading back to the negotiating table following yesterday's mass strike.

    They have agreed to reconvene mediation beginning the week after next.

    New Zealand Nurses Organisation industrial adviser David Waite was pleased bargaining would go ahead, and said it was time to resolve differences.

    "It's been a number of years where safe staffing has been on the agenda and yet we haven't really seen any improvements, so I guess the commitment that our members are showing is also reflected in the way that we're approaching this."

    Photo: Geoff Sloan
    Photo: Geoff Sloan
    Waite said they were committed to reaching a settlement with the DHBs, but believed negotiations would not be straightforward.

    "I think that there are some issues for us, because the DHBs need to be able to come to mediation and make an offer that's beyond their existing mandate. That's something for them to sort out with the public service commission and the people that they report to," he said.

    DHB's spokesperson Jim Green said the boards wanted to hear what the nurses had to say, and resolve the situation.

    RNZ

    drivesouth-pow-family_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter