NYE returns with a bang

New Year's revellers watch a fireworks display from the Wānaka lakefront. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Traditional New Year’s Eve celebrations are returning to holiday hotspots Queenstown and Wānaka - complete with lakefront fireworks displays.

The festivities, cancelled last year because of Covid restrictions, would kick off at 2pm with live music followed by fireworks at midnight, Jan Maxwell, of the Queenstown Lakes District Council, said.

The events would be managed by the QLDC with assistance and support from local suppliers, security and traffic management contractors, emergency services and Red Frogs NZ.

A number of road closures will be in place near both event areas.

“The fabulous Red Frogs volunteers will be roving the CBDs once again keeping an eye out for anyone who might need a bit of TLC.

"They’ll also be running safe zones in both towns from 29 December to the end of the main event.

These are available for people looking for some time out, water or a proverbial arm around the shoulder,” Ms Maxwell said.