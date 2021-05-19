Wednesday, 19 May 2021

NZ death following vaccine not linked to jab, officials say

    A New Zealander has reportedly died after getting a Covid-19 vaccination, but the Ministry of Health says there is no direct link.

    Newshub is reporting that Dr Tim Hanlon, group manager of post event for the Covid-19 Vaccine and Immunisation Programme, confirmed a death had been reported to the Centre for Adverse Reactions Monitoring (CARM).

    "The report was made to CARM because the person had recently received their Covid-19 vaccination," he told Newshub.

    "The information provided was strongly suggestive to CARM and Medsafe that the death was unrelated to vaccination."

    He said it was the fourth death reported to CARM. Three earlier fatalities had been assessed by CARM as being unrelated to the vaccination.

    "Due to the sudden nature of the death it has been referred to the Coroner's Office and we await their determination," he said.

