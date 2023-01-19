NZ politicians react to PM's resignation

National Party leader Christopher Luxon thanked Ardern for her service to Aotearoa. Photo: RNZ

As Prime Minster Jacinda Ardern announced her resignation, tributes to her time as leader came flooding in from all walks of life across the country.

Justice Minister Kiri Allan said she was incredibly proud to have served as a minister in her Cabinet.

"The imprint that she will have on Aotearoa, which she has given to us, will go down in history and she will be one of our most significant leaders.

"We're shocked but we send with her love, we send her and whanau with compassion.

"It's been an incredibly challenging past few years, she's made that call and we love her."

Minister Carmel Sepuloni said upon finding out about the decision, the Labour caucus was one of "absolute respect for Jacinda". She said the caucus supported Ardern in her decision and were unified.

Minister for Covid-19 Ayesha Verrall said she was privileged to have served with Ardern "and to have witnessed her strength, intellect and humanity as she lead us through the pandemic".

"Her leadership saved tens of thousands of New Zealand lives."

Minister of Internal Affairs Jan Tinetti said "no words" could convey how she felt about Ardern.

"Not only has she been the most incredible boss but she has been a huge support to me in a personal capacity, I will never, ever forget the support and aroha she gave to me when I was diagnosed with breast cancer.

"Jacinda is a great leader, the hardest working person I have ever met but above all that what will always stand out for me is that she is a kind, generous, fiercely loyal person of the utmost integrity."

National Party leader Christopher Luxon said: "On behalf of the National Party, I offer to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern our thanks for her service to New Zealand.

"She has given her all to this incredibly demanding job and I wish her and her family all the very best for the future. Thank you Jacinda."

National's Nicola Willis said Ardern "gave her all to what is an incredibly demanding job. We wish her and her family all the very best for the future. Thank you Jacinda", with her fellow National MP Chris Bishop echoing that message.

ACT Party leader David Seymour posted his statement to Facebook and said: "Jacinda Ardern is a well-meaning person, but her idealism collided hard with reality. We wish her and her family well for their future."

Greens MP Eugenie Sage MP thanked Ardern for tghe "warmth and empathy, grace, and intelligence that has been such a feature of your time as prime minister - whether it's on the international stage or here on an East Coast marae.

"Thank you for being such a strong, people focused leader who has charted the course for Aotearoa in challenging times; and for giving it your all, always. We have been very fortunate to have you as prime minister."

Kim Dotcom, of the Internet Freedom Party, said on Twitter "she's been subject to much criticism and abuse. I believe she has tried her best. She had a great start and then came Covid-19."

He said he wished her, partner Clarke and their daughter Neve all the best.

Comedian Michèle A'Court said on Twitter Ardern was the "best PM we have ever had".

"Pleased she will get her life back. She deserves all good things."