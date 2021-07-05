NZ schools snared in cyberattack

Photo: ODT files

The effects of a cyberattack in the United States have reached up to 11 New Zealand schools, according to the Ministry of Education.

The attack targeted Florida-based software supplier Kaseya and its effects rippled around the world, affecting hundreds of businesses and crippling computer networks.

St Peter’s College in Cambridge posted on Facebook yesterday afternoon its network had been exposed to the global attack and all school systems would be inactive for at least the following 48 hours.

The system was stable and the school was working to recover data.

The Ministry of Education said any school that believed it might have the Kaseya VSA software installed should first contact their IT provider.

"Our analysis has shown that 11 schools out of 2400 may have been affected by the ransomware attack," a spokesman said.

"We are working with those schools to provide them with support and will continue to identify if other schools have been impacted."

It was not known last night whether any schools in the South were affected.

In Sweden, about 500 Coop supermarket stores closed because of the ongoing attack after the shops’ cash registers stopped working, the BBC reported.

Partner and national leader of cyber at Deloitte, Anu Nayar, said organisations in New Zealand used Kaseya, including some of his clients.

He had told them to stop using it until more was known about which Kaseya customers were affected.

"It’s not as widespread in New Zealand but there are companies that use it," he said.

There was suspicion that Russian-linked REvil ransomware gang was responsible.

— The New Zealand Herald / Additional reporting AP