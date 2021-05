Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will announce the next governor general this afternoon. Photo: Getty Images

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is about to announce New Zealand's next governor-general.

The current holder of the role, Dame Patsy Reddy, is due to finish her five-year term in September.

While the Queen formally appoints the governor-general, as in Australia, convention allows the government of the day to recommend a person to the role.

Ms Ardern will reveal the governor-general designate at 3pm on Monday.