Oamaru man killed in crash on Dunedin motorway

Traffic backs up after a serious crash on the Dunedin Northern Motorway. Photo: Craig Baxter

Police have named the man who died after his vehicle crashed down a bank on Dunedin's Northern Motorway on Monday.

Police said in a statement today he was Shane Victor Jones (57), of Oamaru.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

Emergency serves were called to the crash, which closed the motorway for several hours, about 9.30am.

Acting Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said Mr Jones was the only occupant in the vehicle.

The road was initially closed, then by just after midday had reopened to heavy traffic, with diversions in place for other vehicles.

An Otago Daily Times photographer at the scene earlier said the road was closed in both directions.

The vehicle that left the road was completely off the road and could not be seen from the photographer’s vantage point.