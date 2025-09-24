'Obligation to protect residents': Campground closed due to safety concerns

Gore Motor Camp's lease has been terminated "to resolve ongoing issues". Photo: Ella Scott-Fleming

Gore's council is closing down the town's troubled campground amid "safety" concerns leaving longterm residents scrambling for somewhere to live.

Gore Motor Camp's lease has been terminated "to resolve ongoing issues" and residents given 50 days to find alternative accommodation, it was announced this morning.

Gore district chief executive Debbie Lascelles said in a statement the council had received ongoing complaints about residents’ safety and the condition of the site.

“Despite working with the leaseholder for several years, the issues have not improved. The council has an obligation to protect both residents and the wider community.”

The decision to axe the lease followed years of working with the leaseholder, 4 Trades Direct Ltd, alongside Government agencies and community organisations.

“Unfortunately, we have been left with no other options to address community concerns and comply with the law.”

The campground has been dogged by accusations it is an unsafe environment which has been taken over by gangs.

Operator Nicholas Irons told the ODT in 2023 the accusations were "rumours" and the camp was providing a valuable community service.

Gore District Council says the campground has broken the rules by allowing people to stay for longer than 50 days.

Ms Lascelles said the units were not fit for long-term tenancies.

“This means the protections people expect from the Residential Tenancies Act, such as insulation or minimum standards, do not apply.

"We do not believe the conditions at the campground are adequate for vulnerable people who end up living there long-term.”

The council had delivered letters to residents, advising them they have 50 days to find alternative accommodation.

“The well-being of residents has been a key concern throughout this process.

“We have been working closely with Government agencies to ensure support is available to help people move into safer, healthier housing.”

The council had no plans for the development of the site.

- Allied Media