OCR remains unchanged

Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr. Photo: RNZ (file)

The Reserve Bank has left the official cash rate on hold at 5.5%.

The Bank has today delivered a full Monetary Policy Statement including fresh forecasts for the economy.

The RBNZ said the OCR would need to remain restrictive for the foreseeable future.

New forecasts in the Monetary Policy Statement indicated a small chance of one further rate hike in the fourth quarter.

The new forecasts also see New Zealand’s economy to enter recession in the third quarter.

The Monetary Policy Committee said the New Zealand economy had evolved broadly as anticipated.

"Activity continues to slow in parts of the economy that are more sensitive to interest rates. Labour shortages are easing as overall demand softens and immigration adds to labour resources. Headline inflation and inflation expectations have declined, but measures of core inflation remain too high."

The Committee outlined the double-edged risk to the New Zealand economy, with both persistent inflation risk and a sharper economic slowdown threatening the outlook.

"In the near term, there is a risk that activity and inflation measures do not slow as much as expected. Over the medium-term, a greater slowdown in global economic demand, particularly in China, could weigh more on commodity prices and overall New Zealand export revenue."

Dairy prices slumped by 7.4% at this morning’s Global Dairy Trade auction, led by a 10.9% fall in whole milk powder (WMP) to US$2548 a tonne, its lowest point in almost five years.

Concerns are growing globally about the impact of an economic slowdown in China.

Committee members discussed the risk to those parts of the economy most exposed to lower commodity or asset prices and agreed that the slowdown in economic activity will not be even across sectors of the economy, due to global factors and the varied impact of high domestic interest rates.

In particular, the Committee noted that pockets of stress were beginning to emerge for some households, and the commercial property, agriculture, and construction sectors.

The New Zealand dollar rallied slightly on the news, trading at US59.57c from US59.41c just before the release.

The hotly anticipated MPS caused issues for the RBNZ website. RBNZ tweeted at 2:02pm that its website was experiencing technical difficulties.

"Our website is currently experiencing technical difficulties. We will make our February Monetary Policy Statement available via LinkedIn ASAP," RBNZ posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.