Offender took up-skirt videos in stores

Gaurav Jeevan Rauniyar. Photo: Otago Daily Times

Gaurav Jeevan Rauniyar appeared in the Dunedin District Court this week on three charges related to up-skirting and breaching the Search and Surveillance Act.

The supermarket offender, who targeted three women, was found in possession of child pornography after police seized his computer.

On February 5, police conducted a search warrant at the 28-year-old Rauniyar’s home address after complaints were made about his behaviour, the Dunedin District Court heard this week.

Police seized his laptop, desktop computer and numerous items of interest.

Rauniyar was arrested but refused to provide passwords for the devices, significantly delaying police inquiries.

"You falsely claimed there was nothing incriminating on your devices," Judge David Robinson said.

One of his computers was encrypted, but police found child pornography on another.

The man admitted he had downloaded a secret camera app for his phone and "was curious to film the girls" he had followed around Dunedin stores.

At 2pm on January 15, the defendant was at Pak’nSave when he spotted his first victim in the produce section.

He crouched down beside her and filmed up her skirt with his phone.

A second victim caught his eye, so he began to follow her around the store, recording her as he walked by.

He doubled back, crouched beside her and filmed up her skirt.

The victim saw what Rauniyar was doing, so walked to the front of the store to inform staff.

While hiding down one of the aisles, the defendant watched the woman’s movements.

When he realised he had been caught, he quickly left the store.

Undeterred, the man took a trip to The Warehouse a week later, filming up another victim’s shorts.

"These women were victimised by you for your own reasons or pleasure," Judge Robinson said.

One of the victims attended the court proceedings.

"Quite understandably, she has suffered emotional harm. She is entirely blameless."

Rauniyar was convicted of breaching the Search and Surveillance Act and three charges of making an intimate visual recording.

"This impresses as offending that is particularly premeditated. Firstly, downloading the software. Secondly, targeting the victims.

"This is an offence that is easy to commit and isn’t always easy to detect."

Judge David Robinson ordered the man to provide police with access to his devices and sentenced him to six months’ community detention, nine months’ supervision and 100 hours’ of community work.

The investigation into Rauniyar’s devices continues and further charges may be laid, the court heard.

By Erin Cox