Officer in hospital after hit by dirk bike rider

    An officer in Palmerston North has been injured after being hit on the footpath by a dirt bike rider who fled the scene, police say.

    The incident happened about 2.30am today in Awapuni, where police were attending an unrelated incident on Maxwells Line.

    In a statement, Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Shelley Ross said the dirt bike initially came from the entrance of Paneiri Park on Maxwells Line, before being approached by officers in a patrol car.

    The rider then rode up onto the footpath and hit the officer who was standing there.

    The rider did not stop and fled the area.

    The officer was in a stable condition in hospital, Ross said.

    Police have appealed for information to identify the rider. He was wearing a red and black Swanndri-style top, black trackpants and gumboots.

    Anyone with further information is asked to contact police on 105 and quote event number P0481356683.

    Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

    RNZ

     

     

