Thursday, 6 May 2021

'Officers' behaviour breached policy': Police took civilians on unauthorised ride-alongs

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    Otago police took members of the public on unauthorised ride-alongs, an investigation has found.

    Police had notified the Independent Police Conduct Authority that officers had allegedly taken unauthorised passengers in their patrol vehicles on multiple occasions.

    Police also investigated whether officers had searched the police database for those members of the public without justification.

    The police investigation found that two officers did drive members of the public in their patrol cars when on duty without getting authorisation.

    ''The officers' behaviour breached policy and was below the expected standard of conduct,'' the IPCA summary states.

    The investigation also found that the Police database had not been used for unauthorised purposes.

    Police took appropriate actions with the officers and reinforced messaging about not taking unauthorised passengers in their vehicles, the IPCA found.

    Otago Daily Times

