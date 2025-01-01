Officers critically hurt after car rammed at Nelson gathering

Two police officers are critically injured after their car was rammed by another vehicle in Nelson overnight.

The incident occurred about 2.10am in the Buxton Square car park, Commissioner of Police Richard Chambers said in a statement this morning.

He said a vehicle driven by a member of the public struck a police vehicle at a gathering in the car park.

"Two police officers were critically injured and one member of the public was seriously injured as a result."

All three were taken to Nelson Hospital.

He said the Buxton Square area had been cordoned while a scene examination was conducted.

The driver of the vehicle had been arrested and would be charged.

He said more information would be issued "proactively when available".