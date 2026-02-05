'Oh thank goodness I've got them': Fast-thinking 'hero' dived in to save family of four

Kai Iwi Lakes. Photo: Local Democracy/Susan Botting

A family of four have been saved from drowning by a fast-thinking local man being described by police as a "hero".

The rescue happened earlier this month at Kai Iwi Lakes, north of Dargaville.

Haruru man Aaron Stott was walking along the beach with his wife, family and a friend one early evening when they saw "a couple of kids in the water and noticed something wasn't quite right".

"Then all of a sudden the mum ran in and basically just went under," he said in a statement released by police on Thursday.

He ran after them, and pulled the mother and a child into shallow water.

"And then I thought, 'Oh thank goodness I've got them out and they're okay.'"

Then someone yelled out there were two more people in trouble. Stott could not see anyone, so dove under - and found two more people at the bottom of the lake.

He pulled them up to the surface.

"Someone grabbed the father and he was okay, but I was holding the boy who was blue and unresponsive.

"I carried him up to the beach and whacked him on the back a couple of times before putting him on his side and he started breathing again."

By then a nurse had arrived on the scene and paramedics were on their way.

"If I was 10 seconds later I think it would have been a really different outcome."

A Hato Hone St John ambulance crew treated family members at the scene.

"He's a hero - there's no two ways about it," Senior Sergeant Dave Wilkinson said. "He didn't hesitate, he dove in and rescued four people and he deserves to be recognised for his actions."

Stott said he hoped sharing the experience would encourage others to stay safe around water.

"Just don't go in if you're not experienced in the water, and if you are going on any type of craft then always wear a life jacket."

Water Safety NZ Interventions lead Esther Hone said while Stott undoubtedly saved lives, not every rescue attempt was successful.

"The instinct to save others is a natural human instinct, however around water it can be very dangerous. Every year we lose New Zealanders who drown attempting to rescue others."

Hato Hone St John encouraged people to call 111 immediately in water-related emergencies, and urged people to learn first aid and CPR.