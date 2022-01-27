Omicron creeps closer: Queenstown locations linked to suspected cases

Queenstown Airport (bottom) is a location of interest. Photo: ODT files

Two locations of interest in Queenstown have been linked to suspected Omicron cases.

The locations are Queenstown Airport on Saturday (January 22) from 2.15pm-3pm.

The second is the Hotel St Moritz, also on Saturday Jan 22, from 12am (midnight)-12pm.

People who were at either place during the affected times are told to self-monitor for Covid symptoms for 10 days after being exposed and if symptoms start to show, get tested and stay home until a negative test result returns.

Twenty-three new community cases of Covid-19 were reported by the Ministry of Health yesterday, with 56 Omicron cases in the community now, 21 up from Tuesday.

Shortly after Associate Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall unveiled the Government’s three-phase public health response spread of Omicron, laboratory technicians, on whose shoulders the burden of increased Covid testing will fall, remained unconvinced.

New Zealand Institute of Medical Laboratory Science president Terry Taylor, of Dunedin, said he was more worried than ever testing labs would be overrun.

Dr Verrall said the plan’s three phases would adapt.

Phase one was similar to now with contact tracing, isolation and requests everyone who was symptomatic be tested.

The Southern District Health Board yesterday encouraged all eligible people to get their boosters now.

Medical officer of health Dr Susan Jack said it took about two weeks for the body to build protection against Covid-19 after the vaccination.

About 65% of eligible people in the district had received their booster shot, Dr Jack said.