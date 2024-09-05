One believed dead after shooting in Grey Lynn

Photo: RNZ/Jessica Hopkins

It is believed a person has been fatally shot in an inner Auckland suburb tonight.

Armed police are outside a house Tuarangi Road in Grey Lynn and the street has been cordoned off.

A person at the scene told RNZ her nephew was the victim and police say others have been injured. People who said they were family members of the victim are gathering on the street.

Photo: RNZ/Jessica Hopkins

A number of police vehicles converged on the suburb after the incident was reported on Tuarangi Road at about 6.50pm on Thursday.

The police Eagle helicopter is also circling the area.

RNZ's reporter could see at least six police vehicles at the scene. A police tent has been set up outside a block of apartments.

"Initial reports are that there have been injuries," a police spokesperson said.

"Cordons are in place while emergency services operate at the scene.

Photo: RNZ/Jessica Hopkins

"Further information will be provided when it is available."\

Residents near Western Springs Park say police have told them to stay indoors.

St John said it was called to the scene at 6.52pm.

A spokesperson said two rapid response vehicles, three ambulances and one operations manager were responding.

More to come...