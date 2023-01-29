Sunday, 29 January 2023

One dead after collision with horse in Waikato

    One person has died after a vehicle collided with a horse in Waikato. 

    Two other people were injured in the crash on State Highway 2  and have been taken to hospital, police said.

    The crash happened about 2.40am today at Maramarua, south of the boundary with the Auckland region.

    Auckland and the surrounding regions, including Waikato, had been hit by heavy rain and devastating floods during the last few days.

    Police said the horse had to be euthanised.

    RNZ

