Sunday, 6 August 2023

One dead after firearms incident in Palmerston North

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    Photo: RNZ / Marika Khabazi
    Photo: RNZ / Marika Khabazi
    A man has died after a firearms incident in Palmerston North.

    Police were called to an address on Croydon Ave, Highbury about 2.35pm after a report of a firearm being discharged.

    One person was found with critical injuries but died at the scene, police say.

    A homicide investigation has been launched.

    The offender fled the scene and police are working to locate them.

    Cordons are in place at the property and a scene examination will be carried out, police said.

    Anyone who saw anything suspicious around the time of the incident was asked to contact police on 105 and quote event number P055583482.

    Information can be shared anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111

    RNZ

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter