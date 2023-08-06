One dead after firearms incident in Palmerston North

Photo: RNZ / Marika Khabazi

A man has died after a firearms incident in Palmerston North.

Police were called to an address on Croydon Ave, Highbury about 2.35pm after a report of a firearm being discharged.

One person was found with critical injuries but died at the scene, police say.

A homicide investigation has been launched.

The offender fled the scene and police are working to locate them.

Cordons are in place at the property and a scene examination will be carried out, police said.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious around the time of the incident was asked to contact police on 105 and quote event number P055583482.

Information can be shared anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111