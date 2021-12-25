One dead after serious crash south of Dunedin

The crash involving a truck and trailer unit and a car happened on SH1 near the intersection with Titri Rd this morning. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Police have confirmed one person died in a crash between a truck and a car which closed part of SH1 south of Dunedin this morning.

Police said emergency services were called to the crash on State Highway 1, just 500 metres north of the intersection with Titri Rd, at 9.15am.

A reporter at the scene said a north-bound truck and trailer unit was involved and the trailer had overturned.

The other vehicle, a car, had gone over a bank and there was a lot of debris over the road.

A rescue helicopter landed at the scene but left soon after.

A police spokesperson this afternoon confirmed the driver of the car died in the crash.

The road remained closed as of just after 3pm.

Traffic is being diverted off SH1 down Titri Rd. Motorists are asked to avoid travelling the state highway route, if possible.

The NZ Transport Agency said it had been notified about a serious crash and road users should follow directions by emergency services on-site for an alternate route.

A police serious crash unit has been sent to the scene and an investigation could take several hours, NZTA advised.

- By John Lewis and ODT Online