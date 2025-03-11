Tuesday, 11 March 2025

One dead after SH8 crash

    A person has died following a crash near Cromwell overnight.

    Police this morning said the single-vehicle crash, which occurred near the intersection of State Highways 8 and 8B, was reported just before midnight.

    "The sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene."

    In an update at 8am NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said a section of road was down to one lane under stop/go traffic management with a 30km/h speed restriction in place.

    Motorists should expect delays. 

    Police said inquiries were ongoing.

     

