One dead after workplace accident

PHOTO: NICK BROOK

One person is dead after a workplace accident in Balclutha on Tuesday afternoon.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were notified about 5pm that one person had been seriously injured at a workplace in Barr St.

A reporter observed police and Fire and Emergency New Zealand personnel at the scene, in the vicinity of McLellan Freight.

"Sadly, the person died as a result of their injuries," the police spokesperson said.

"Inquiries are ongoing and WorkSafe has been notified."