Wednesday, 21 February 2024

One dead after workplace accident

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    PHOTO: NICK BROOK
    One person is dead after a workplace accident in Balclutha on Tuesday afternoon.

    A police spokesperson said emergency services were notified about 5pm that one person had been seriously injured at a workplace in Barr St.

    A reporter observed police and Fire and Emergency New Zealand personnel at the scene, in the vicinity of McLellan Freight.

    "Sadly, the person died as a result of their injuries," the police spokesperson said.

    "Inquiries are ongoing and WorkSafe has been notified."

    Otago Daily Times

