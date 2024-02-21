One dead after workplace accident

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A police spokesperson said emergency services were notified about 5pm that one person had been seriously injured at a workplace in Barr St.
A reporter observed police and Fire and Emergency New Zealand personnel at the scene, in the vicinity of McLellan Freight.
"Sadly, the person died as a result of their injuries," the police spokesperson said.
"Inquiries are ongoing and WorkSafe has been notified."