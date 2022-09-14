Wednesday, 14 September 2022

One dead, ambulance driver critical after crash in Waikato

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    A person has been killed in a crash involving an ambulance near Cambridge in the Waikato.

    A police spokeswoman said they received reports a car had crashed into the back of an ambulance at 3.39am.

    The driver of the vehicle died at the scene, while the driver of the ambulance sustained critical injuries and has been taken to Waikato Hospital.

    Another ambulance officer who was in the ambulance was also injured, but their injuries are not life-threatening, police said. They too have been taken to Waikato Hospital.

    There were no patients in the ambulance.

    Police said the road was expected to be closed "for some time" and motorists would need to follow a detour.

    The NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said the highway was closed between Karapiro and Cambridge and motorists were being told to follow directions of emergency services at the scene and to allow extra time.

    Just after 6am, road authorities said the crash was near Hickey Rd and confirmed the highway remained closed between Cambridge and Karapiro.

     

    Otago Daily Times

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter