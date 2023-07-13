One dead in Bluff crash

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The crash, in the Greenhills area near the intersection with Stanley Township Rd, was reported around 6:10am, police said.
The road is blocked and motorists are advised of delays.
The Serious Crash Unit was investigating, police said.
Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said it was a serious crash and all emergency services were attending.
A witness said the truck was a chip liner and trailer, and the trailer was on its side.
The car was "unrecognisable" under the front of the truck, they said.
Yesterday, a truck rolled on the same stretch of highway, closing the road for about two hours.
The driver in that crash was not injured.
MetService has a strong wind watch in place for coastal parts of Southland, Clutha and Dunedin, and urges motorists in lighter or high-sided vehicles to take extra care.