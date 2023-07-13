Thursday, 13 July 2023

Updated 11.55 am

One dead in Bluff crash

    Emergency services at the scene of the crash. Photo: Toni MsDonald
    One person has died following a serious two-vehicle crash involving a truck on State Highway 1 near Bluff this morning.

    The crash, in the Greenhills area near the intersection with Stanley Township Rd, was reported around 6:10am, police said.

    The road is blocked and motorists are advised of delays.

    The Serious Crash Unit was investigating, police said.

    Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said it was a serious crash and all emergency services were attending.

    A witness said the truck was a chip liner and trailer, and the trailer was on its side.

    The car was "unrecognisable" under the front of the truck, they said.

    Yesterday, a truck rolled on the same stretch of highway, closing the road for about two hours.

    The driver in that crash was not injured. 

    MetService has a strong wind watch in place for coastal parts of Southland, Clutha and Dunedin, and urges motorists in lighter or high-sided vehicles to take extra care.

     

