One dead, four critical after crash in Waikato

One person has died and four are critically injured following a two-car crash near the holiday hotspot Waitomo Caves in Waikato.

St John was notified of a motor vehicle incident in on State Highway 3 near Hangatiki at 12:44pm, a spokesperson said.

They responded with three helicopters, three ambulances, one rapid response unit and one manager to the scene.

Initially, two patients in critical condition were airlifted to Waikato Hospital after being assessed and treated, the spokesperson said.

Two people were still being treated at the scene as of 2.45pm.

St John confirmed just after 3pm that the two other patients were also being transported to hospital.

“In addition to the two patients we have already transported, we have transported two further patients to Waikato in critical condition, one via helicopter and one via road,” a St John spokesperson said.

The highway is closed and traffic is being detoured south of a roundabout at Mangarino and Kumeu Station Rds.

The road is expected to remain closed for some hours while the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene.

Police asked that people continue to avoid the area.