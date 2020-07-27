Monday, 27 July 2020

One dead in Marlborough Sounds boat collision

    1. Star News
    2. National

    A person is dead after a boating incident in the Marlborough Sounds overnight.

    Police say one person died and two people were injured after two boats collided in Okiwi Bay, about an hour's drive north of Nelson, about 7.25pm.

    Okiwi Bay Voluntary Rural fire chief Ian Montgomery said details were sketchy but the collision happened where boats were moored in the harbour.

    "It was very, very dark and the cloud cover was quite low last night, " he said.

    Montgomery said the alarm was raised by one of the injured people.

    Firefighters helped transfer the most seriously injured person to the waiting helicopter.

    He said neither of the boats sank.

    The seriously injured person initially survived the on-water smash but died on the way to hospital.

    Two other boaties were also injured.

    An ambulance spokesman said one person suffering moderate injuries was taken to Wairau Hospital in Blenheim.

    Police say they are investigating. 

    NZ Herald

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter