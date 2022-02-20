Sunday, 20 February 2022

One dead, one seriously hurt after Oamaru crash

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    One person is dead and another seriously hurt after a crash in Oamaru late last night.

    The single-vehicle crash occurred on the Thames Highway between Weaver St and Foyle St around 10.15pm, police said.

    It appeared the car left the road and hit a fence.

    A passenger died at the scene, while the driver sustained serious injuries.

    The Serious Crash Unit has been in attendance and the road, which was closed for a time, has reopened.

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter