One dead in serious crash near Wanaka Airport

One person was in a white van travelling towards Luggate from Wanaka left the road at an 85km/h sign and come to a stop at the entrance to Lake McKay Station.
The accident was reported to police about 4.20am.
Police said this afternoon the deceased died at the scene and was the only occupant of the vehicle.
A detour was earlier place for traffic travelling between Wanaka and Luggate.
The detour was via Hawea Flat. Contractors are controlling the diversions at Mt Iron corner and at Luggate.
The highway should be reopen around noon, police said this morning.
One vehicle was involved.