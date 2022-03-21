Monday, 21 March 2022

9.45 am

One hurt in crash between SUV and truck

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    Emergency services at the scene of the crash near Henley. Photo: Gerard O'Brien
    Emergency services at the scene of the crash near Henley. Photo: Gerard O'Brien
    One person had to be freed from their vehicle after a crash between a SUV and truck-trailer unit which has closed the highway near Henley this morning.

    A police spokeswoman said the crash, which happened on State Highway 1, occurred about 8.35am.

    One person was trapped and needed to be freed, she said.

    "The driver of the car is injured but the exact nature of injuries is unclear at this stage."

    The SUV had rolled onto its rood and the truck and trailer has ended up off the road in a ditch near the railway line.

    Debris from the crash is on both the road and the railway tracks.

    The crash happened near the Taieri River Bridge and the turnoff to Henley.

    The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance.

    The road is closed both ways and diversions are in place through Centre Rd and Henley Rd, the police spokeswoman said.

    Otago Daily Times

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter