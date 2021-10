Emergency services at the scene of the crash this morning. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash where a car came off Mt Cargill Rd in Otago and ended up in a paddock.

A police spokeswoman said they were notified about the crash about 7.15am.

"It has been indicated the vehicle is off the road and in a paddock."

There was only one vehicle involved and one person was injured, she said.

The severity of the injuries was not yet known.

There was mist in the area this morning and visibility on Mt Cargill was poor.