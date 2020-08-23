Sunday, 23 August 2020

One killed in serious crash near Millbrook

    1. Star News
    2. National

    One person was killed in the crash near Millbrook Resort. Photo: Guy Williams
    One person was killed in the crash near Millbrook Resort. Photo: Guy Williams

    One person is dead and two others are injured following a two-car crash near Arrowtown last night. 

    A police spokeswoman last night said said the crash occurred near Millbrook Resort, between The Avenue and Middlerigg Rd, shortly before 9.20pm. 

    St John reported the death last night and police confirmed it in a statement this morning.

    A St John media release stated a helicopter had been dispatched and two patients were transported to Lakes District Hospital.

    One was in a serious condition and the other had moderate injuries. 

    Emergency services at the scene of the crash. Photo: Guy Williams
    Emergency services at the scene of the crash. Photo: Guy Williams

    Police this morning said inquiries were ongoing.

     

     

    suv-updated-banner.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter