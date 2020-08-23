One killed in serious crash near Millbrook

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
One person is dead and two others are injured following a two-car crash near Arrowtown last night.
A police spokeswoman last night said said the crash occurred near Millbrook Resort, between The Avenue and Middlerigg Rd, shortly before 9.20pm.
St John reported the death last night and police confirmed it in a statement this morning.
A St John media release stated a helicopter had been dispatched and two patients were transported to Lakes District Hospital.
One was in a serious condition and the other had moderate injuries.
Police this morning said inquiries were ongoing.