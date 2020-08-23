One killed in serious crash near Millbrook

One person was killed in the crash near Millbrook Resort. Photo: Guy Williams

One person is dead and two others are injured following a two-car crash near Arrowtown last night.

A police spokeswoman last night said said the crash occurred near Millbrook Resort, between The Avenue and Middlerigg Rd, shortly before 9.20pm.

St John reported the death last night and police confirmed it in a statement this morning.

A St John media release stated a helicopter had been dispatched and two patients were transported to Lakes District Hospital.

One was in a serious condition and the other had moderate injuries.

Emergency services at the scene of the crash. Photo: Guy Williams

Police this morning said inquiries were ongoing.