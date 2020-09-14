One new case ahead of Covid restrictions announcement

Ahead of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's announcement on Covid alert levels at 1pm in Dunedin, the Ministry of Health has revealed one new case.

The ministry said the case is a female child who is epidemiologically linked to an existing case associated with the Botany sub-cluster which has been genomically linked to the Auckland cluster.

The child has been in isolation since August 30 due to being a household contact of a confirmed case.

Today there are three people in hospital with Covid-19 – one is in isolation on a ward in Auckland City Hospital. Two are in ICU, at North Shore and Waikato hospitals.

Meanwhile, the case of the healthcare worker from the Jet Park Hotel Auckland quarantine facility who was reported yesterday has been genomically sequenced by ESR and linked to previous cases in the Auckland cluster who had been isolating there.

The case is genomically linked to three cases that have been in the quarantine facility.

"This reinforces exposure at Jet Park being the most likely route of transmission, but the Public Health Unit continues to investigate exactly how the infection occurred.

The healthcare worker has five household contacts, and all have returned a negative test result. As close contacts they would remain in self-isolation for the full 14-day period and will be retested twice.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is making today's announcement from Dunedin. Photo: Getty Images

Nine staff from the quarantine facility have been identified as close contacts, tested, and all have returned a negative result. They will also remain in self-isolation for the full 14-day period and will be retested.

A deep clean of staff areas in the facility was completed yesterday.

"We would like to sincerely thank staff from elsewhere in the healthcare sector who are working at Jet Park to provide cover for those staff who are self-isolating.

"We would also like to sincerely thank all healthcare professionals who choose to work in our managed isolation and quarantine facilities, they are a critical part of New Zealand's response to Covid-19."

There were 53 people linked to the community cluster who remain in the Auckland quarantine facility, which included 29 people who had tested positive for Covid-19 and their household contacts.

Since August 11, its contact tracing team had identified 3708 close contacts of cases, of which 3697 have been contacted and are self-isolating, and we are in the process of contacting the rest.

With today’s new case and two additional recovered cases, the total number of active cases is 96.

Of those, 39 are imported cases in MIQ facilities, and 57 are community cases.

The total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 is now 1447, which is the number we report to the World Health Organization.

Yesterday laboratories processed 3573 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 868,042.

Ms Ardern is announcing Cabinet's decision on alert levels at 1pm at the Dunedin Centre.

As for whether the country should move down alert levels, University of Otago epidemiologist Michael Baker earlier told the New Zealand Herald it was too soon for Auckland to drop alert levels, given new cases are rolling in each day.

He wanted it to remain at level 2.5 for at least another two weeks.

However, he believed it might be safe for the rest of New Zealand to potentially move down in restrictions to an alert level 1.5, but said freeing Auckland up soon would be a mistake.

Under the current tailor-made level 2.5, Aucklanders have been able to go to work, shop, travel around the country, and even hold limited gatherings of no more than 10 people.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said if a change was made it would take effect from 11.59pm on Wednesday, September 16.

With NZ Herald