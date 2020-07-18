Photo: Getty Images

There is one new case of Covid-19 in managed isolation in New Zealand.

Today's case is a man in his 50s who arrived in the country on July 12 from Central Africa via Tanzania, Doha and Brisbane.

He is now in the quarantine facility in Auckland after being transferred yesterday, the Ministry of Health said.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in New Zealand now stands at 22, while the number of confirmed cases is 1200.

It has been 78 days since the last case of community transmission in New Zealand.

Yesterday 2403 tests were completed, bringing the the total number of tests completed in New Zealand to 441,123.

Earlier this week the Ministry of Health said the clinical criteria for recovery from Covid-19 in New Zealand have now changed following a review, which includes ensuring alignment with Australian counterparts.

"The strict criteria applied before an individual with Covid-19 is regarded as recovered and able to be released from quarantine or isolation are that it must be at least 10 days since the onset of symptoms or positive test if the person was asymptomatic, and at least 48 hours without symptoms.

"The 48 hours will now increase to 72 hours as an extra precaution."

It said a review confirmed that the virus can persist in cases of people who have recovered but are no longer infectious.

This week Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the next phase in the war against Covid-19 with the "Stamp it out" plan for coming months.

With the virus exploding in countries around the globe, Ardern announced the need to prepare for the eventuality of cases slipping through the border and leading to community transmission in coming months.

Measures included putting regions into different levels of lockdown and taking precautionary steps at the early stages of any outbreak rather than run the risk of doing too little too late.