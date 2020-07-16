One new Covid case in Chch managed isolation

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said there is one new case of Covid-19 in managed isolation on Thursday - a child staying in Christchurch who has travelled from Italy.

He and Health Minister Chris Hipkins are having their regular press conference at the Beehive Theatrette.

Today's case is the child of two people previously reported as having Covid-19.

They arrived in New Zealand from Italy on July 4. The family is in quarantine at the Commodore Hotel in Christchurch.

Bloomfield and Hipkins implored New Zealanders to download and use the NZ Covid Tracer app.

It is 76 days since last the community transmission case, Bloomfield said.

One previously reported case is now considered to have recovered, so the number of active cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand remains at 27.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 1198.

There is no one in New Zealand receiving hospital-level care for Covid-19.

Yesterday New Zealand's laboratories completed 2899 tests, and 726 of those were taken at managed isolation or quarantine facilities. That brings the total number of tests completed to date to 436,233.

The NZ Covid Tracer app has now recorded 607,000 registrations after a "flurry" of Kiwis downloading it overnight.

Hipkins said there had been 11,000 new registrations of the app.

He was happy to hear this. He said for contact tracing to be effective, people need to know where they have been.

Yesterday, the pair announced an update to the testing criteria to better define who should be tested and expected it would get the number processed daily to about 4000.

Health chief Ashley Bloomfield. Photo: Getty Images

Daily poster scans have remained minimal at about 10,000 a day.

That equates to 0.2 per cent of the population, based on the generous assumption each scan is one person using the app.

On average, each of the 596,000 people who've downloaded the app have used it 2.3 times.

Bloomfield said the app was "an adjunct" to the contact tracing system, which will be scaled up by the end of next month to make 20,000 phone calls per day.

Bloomfield said downloading the app would mean the Health Ministry would have up-to-date contact details, which would greatly help tracing efforts.