One new Covid case in managed isolation facility

There is one new case of Covid to report in managed isolation today.

The new case is a traveller from the Netherlands who came to this country via France and the United Arab Emirates. The person tested positive on day zero of their MIQ stay.

The number of active Covid cases in New Zealand is currently 30.

Meanwhile, quarantine-free travel with Australia remains suspended and any eligible travellers needing to return to New Zealand from any Australian state - except New South Wales - were provided a 7-day return window which ended at 11.59pm on July 30.

Southeast Queensland remains in lockdown and NZ's Ministry of Health is continuing to remind those who had returned from Queensland on last week's flights to keep checking locations of interest on the Queensland Health website and to monitor for any Covid symptoms.

Contact tracing staff had also identified 2995 people who returned from Victoria between July 25-30.

Of those, 2773 have so far returned a negative test; five have returned overseas and don't need to be followed up; and 85 have been granted a clinical exemption.

Public health units and contact tracing staff are following up with the remaining 132 people.

Those people are now required to isolate until they get a negative day 3 test.

A clinical exemption was granted for a variety of reasons including infants and children and individuals who were unable to test or if an asymptomatic infant is asymptomatic and their parents have had negative test results.

Mattina vessel

The Mattina remains in quarantine at a secure berth in Bluff.

As of Thursday morning, 13 of the original 21 mariners remain on board the vessel.

Recent arrivals from Queensland urged to check locations of interest

People who have recently arrived from Australia - during the quarantine-free travel bubble - are also being urged to take necessary actions if they realise they have been at a location of interest in Queensland, in particular.

The state is currently in lockdown as it deals with yet another Covid-19 outbreak within the community.

"If people have been at a location of interest at a relevant time, they should immediately isolate at home or appropriate accommodation and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on testing."

Covid testing

The total number of Covid-19 tests processed by the country's laboratories so far is 2,507,176.

Yesterday, 7447 tests were processed across New Zealand.

The seven-day rolling average is now 5909.

Vaccination update

More than 2.06 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered as at 11.59pm, August 4.

Of those, 1,258,000 were first doses and more than 780,000 were second doses.

More than 115,000 Māori have received their first vaccination. Of these, around 73,000 have also had their second vaccinations.

More than 78,600 doses have been administered to Pacific peoples. Of these, almost 50,000 have also received their second doses.