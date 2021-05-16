One new Covid case in MIQ, positive test from capital's wastewater

The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 19. Photo: Getty Images

There are no new cases of Covid-19 to report in the community in New Zealand today and one new case in managed isolation.

There is one new case to report in a recent returnee in our managed isolation facilities, the Ministry said in its update today.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is one.

No previously reported cases have recovered. The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 19.

The total number of confirmed cases is 2290.

Since 1 January 2021, there have been 60 historical cases, out of a total of 474 cases.

Weak positive result in Wellington wastewater testing

"ESR undertakes regular wastewater testing across sites in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, Rotorua, Hamilton and Queenstown as an additional surveillance tool in the fight against Covid-19.

"Late on Friday 14 May, ESR reported there had been a weak positive test result from a sample taken in Wellington. A follow-up sample yesterday returned a second weak positive result.

"Based on our experience, it is most likely that the two weak positive results are due to recently recovered cases continuing to shed the virus.

"In recent weeks three recovered cases who live in the Wellington region have left the Auckland quarantine facility. A further historical case left a Wellington managed isolation facility the same day the second sample was taken.

"Additionally, it is possible that one or more recently recovered cases from elsewhere could have flown into Wellington.

"ESR consider a single recovered person shedding the virus may be detected in wastewater.

"As part of our ongoing precautionary approach, and to help rule out undetected COVID-19 infection, the Ministry is encouraging anyone with symptoms, especially if they are in the Wellington region to get tested promptly.

"This advice also applies to recent visitors to the Wellington region.

"Further wastewater samples in Wellington are being tested. "

Melbourne

The Ministry of Health’s current assessment remains that the public health risk to New Zealand from the Melbourne community case announced on Tuesday 11 May is low.

At this stage the Ministry is recommending that Quarantine Free Travel, between New Zealand the state of Victoria can continue with certain additional precautions in place.