One person dead in Marlborough crash

    One person has died following a crash on State Highway 6, Okaramio, in the Marlborough Region.

    Emergency services were alerted to the single vehicle crash between Leslies Rd and Mt Riley Rd at about 6pm this evening, police said in a statement.

    Powerlines were also brought down obstructing the road.

    The road remains closed while the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene.

    Motorists should avoid the area if possible, police say.

     

