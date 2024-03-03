Otago Powerball player wins $12.3 million

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Otago. Photo: ODT files

An Otago Lotto player has started autumn on a high with a nice boost to their bank account after winning $12.3 million with Powerball First Division on Saturday night.

The prize is made up of $12 million from Powerball First Division and $333,333 from Lotto First Division.

The winner numbers were 1, 5, 6, 28, 29 and 40. The bonus ball was 17 and powerball was 1.

Saturday night's winner is the third Powerball multi-millionaire of 2024, and the win comes just weeks after a $8.3 million Powerball prize was won by a Hawke's Bay couple, Newshub reported.

The couple are looking forward to investing their prize.

Two other Lotto players will also be celebrating after winning $333,333 with First Division on Saturday.

The tickets were sold at Caroline Dairy in Kaiapoi and on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

Another player will also be celebrating after winning $700,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Countdown The Palms in Christchurch.

Meanwhile, 11 players pocketed $28,113 in Lotto Second Division.

The winning tickets were sold at stores in Otago, Invercargill, Culverden, Auckland, Rotorua, Wellington and Blenheim.