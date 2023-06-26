Otago Uni students drowned crossing river

Kevin Lee died while attempting to cross the swollen Makarora River in 2020. Photo: Supplied/Givealittle

The drownings of trampers during river crossings have led the coroner to endorse tramping river safety advice.

In February 2020, University of Otago students Kevin Lee (22) and Ashwini Rasiwala (20) died while crossing the Makarora River in Mount Aspiring National Park.

The flatmates had been planning to tramp the advanced 58km Gillespie Pass Circuit but did not leave clear trip intentions with anyone before setting off.

On February 7, a tramping party found Ms Rasiwala’s body near the confluence of the Young and Makarora Rivers.

Mr Lee’s body was found the following day, just 5m downstream from where Ms Rasiwala’s body had been found.

River crossings are the second-highest cause of tramper fatalities in New Zealand.

Since 2007, there have been 21 river-crossing deaths.

Of these, 14 were related to tramping, six were hunters and one was related to trail running.

The NZ Mountain Safety Council provided an independent expert report for the coroner considering a combination of factors that could have caused the deaths of Ms Rasiwala and Mr Lee, including recommendations on preventing future river-crossing fatalities.

Coroner Alexander Ho’s findings state both trampers drowned during an attempted crossing of the Makarora River on the morning of February 6.

In the days before February 6, the area received about 300mm of rainfall over a 48-hour period.

The Makarora River was flowing at a higher-than-normal rate on the morning of February 6, despite no rain having fallen in the previous 24 hours.

The report stated the river would have been moving faster than normal walking pace and discoloured and the riverbed would not have been visible — all signs that the river was in flood and not safe to cross.

The Mountain Safety Council considered a combination of factors leading to the fatalities, including the river warning information on Department of Conservation (Doc) signs at the river, carpark and on its website; the pair’s lack of river-crossing and overall tramping experience, the impact of "mental shortcuts" which influenced decision-making and the flooded state of the river at the time of the attempted crossing.

The Mountain Safety Council recommended all hikers and trampers be prepared for any planned or unexpected river crossings.

The coroner endorsed the council’s recommendations for the purpose of preventing future river-crossing deaths.

Department of Conservation warning signs hang on the approach to a flooded Makarora river at the beginning of this month. PHOTO: SARAH FORDER Safety tips

NZ Mountain Safety Council recommendations for trampers and hikers in New Zealand —

1. Learn how to assess whether a river is safe to cross and how to cross safely. Videos, guides and e-learning courses are freely available at www.mountainsafety.org.nz.

2. When encountering an unbridged river, stop and assess whether it is safe to cross. Signs a river is unsafe include:

(i) water moving faster than normal walking pace.

(ii) discoloured, cloudy or surging water.

(iii) visible debris in the river such as tree branches.

(iv) the sound of rolling boulders on the riverbed.

3. Carry a form of emergency shelter such as a tent or tarpaulin so that if a river is assessed as unsafe to cross there is no pressure to cross to get to a hut for shelter.

4. Be prepared to turn back or change route to avoid the need to cross a dangerous river. Those intending to cross rivers as part of their tramp should ensure they have reviewed the above guidance and that they are confident in implementing it.

— Staff reporter