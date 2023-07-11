Otago University to go ahead with logo change

The English version of the proposed logo. IMAGE: SUPPLIED

The University of Otago will introduce a major $1.3 million branding change from next year.

At a university council meeting today Chancellor Stephen Higgs said the unanimous decision to endorse the proposed changes followed strong support from staff, students and alumni.

More than 9000 people gave feedback on the proposal unveiled in March to swap the the current coat of arms for an "O"-shaped symbol designed to represent the Ōtākou channel in Otago Harbour and change the te reo Māori name from Te Whare Wānanga o Otāgo, to Ōtākou Whakaihu Waka – a metaphor meaning A Place of Many Firsts.

Almost three quarters of those surveyed by the university supported the proposed brand as reflecting the university’s future direction, and more than two-thirds supported both the English and te reo Māori version initially proposed.

"We have listened to the submissions from that consultation – there is strong support for this change."

It would be the first substantial logo change in 154 years, although some changes had been made to the proposal following feedback.

The present coat of arms and a new, stylized version of it would be be used not only in ceremonial settings as originally proposed but in "a wide veriety of situations" including international marketing.

The university will roll out the changes from May next year.

This will be spread over 12 months and two financial years at a cost of $1.3 million.

"We believe the new brand reflects the shared view of council, and the vast majority of our community, of the importance of our relationship with mana whenua and our goal to be Te Tiriti-led."