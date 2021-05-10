Our thoughts are with those affected - PM Jacinda Ardern on attack

Witnesses at the scene of a multiple stabbing at a Countdown supermarket in Dunedin say there was "chaos" as the attack unfolded.

Three people have been taken to Dunedin Hospital in a critical condition and one in a moderate condition after the 2.35pm incident.

A man, who had blood on him, has been arrested and was walked to the Dunedin Central Police Station, next door to the supermarket.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern addressed the incident at her post-Cabinet press conference today.

Police said at this stage there is nothing to suggest that this is a domestic terror event, she said.

"I have been told that there is no reason to believe that anyone else was involved.

''Needless to say such an attack is hugely concerning and I do want to acknowledge the really early reports of courageous acts by bystanders who have taken action in order to protect those around them.

''Our thoughts are with all those who have been affected by this attack."

A couple, who asked not to be named, were shopping in the aisle next to the pharmacy department, where the incident took place.

"We just heard a scream and thought someone must've fallen, but it got louder and louder and more people were screaming," the woman said.

"I saw one red hand among the people; a bloody hand, and everybody started running towards the exits."

The man said brave members of the public had pinned down the stabber but they believed he had been able to wrestle his way free before police arrived.

One woman who was shopping a couple of aisles over, said she was also alerted to the incident by the high-pitched yelling.

"I heard screaming and I thought it was just teenagers, but then I heard someone yell 'he's got a knife'."

Another woman who was entering the supermarket at the time said she was confronted by two hysterical girls.

Another bystander grabbed them, thinking they were shoplifters but they were followed by a stampede of shoppers.

"It was chaos," she said. "Unbelievable."

Staff members were congregated outside the supermarket, some visibly shaking.

Police and multiple ambulances descended on the Cumberland St Countdown after the multiple-stabbing.

A St John spokesman confirmed four people were injured, three critically and one moderately.

An Otago Daily Times reporter at the scene said one person was put into an ambulance with an apparent neck wound.

A second person has been seen stretchered into an ambulance. At least one of the patients is a member of staff.

A third person wearing a Countdown uniform has come out with a bandaged shoulder. A fourth injured person who also appeared to be a staff member was taken out of the supermarket with what looked like head and shoulder injuries.

A person at the scene said a staff member told him two other staff members had been stabbed and that the attacker allegedly walked up to someone and stabbed them in the back.

The supermarket was evacuated and people have been told to stay away from the windows.

Police have blocked the entrances to the carpark but some people are being allowed to leave the carpark.

People can be seen crying and hugging each other.

An armed police officer is standing guard outside the front entrance.

Countdown managing director Spencer Sonn said they were shocked after the attack.

Emergency services at the scene after reports of multiple stabbings. Photo: Craig Baxter

"Our priority right now is our injured team members and caring for our wider team in the wake of this extremely traumatic event. We are deeply upset that customers who tried to help our team members were also injured.

"We have been concerned about the escalating violence towards our team, and this is something we have continued to talk and raise as an issue over the last year.

"Our amazing team comes to work to serve Kiwis every day, and our customers visit our stores knowing that they will be safe. We are heartbroken that this wasn’t the case today.

"Our Dunedin Central store will remain closed today and tomorrow while we support our team, and we are co-operating fully with the Police.”