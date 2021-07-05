Monday, 5 July 2021

Out-of-control deer shot after escaping in suburb

    Photo: ODT files
    Two deer on the loose were shot under police supervision in a Dunedin suburb yesterday morning.

    Police were called by animal control in an attempt to rehome the deer after the animals got loose from an Emerson St property, Concord, Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said.

    The animals were difficult to corral and could have created issues if they got on to the motorway, he said.

    But the owner of the deer gave his neighbour permission to shoot the animals in order to stop them.

    Both deer were shot without incident.
     

    Otago Daily Times

