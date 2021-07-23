Friday, 23 July 2021

Pair arrested after drugs found in Arrowtown raid

    A 35-year-old has been charged with possession of class A-controlled drugs for supply after police executed a search warrant in Arrowtown yesterday.

    Detective Sergeant Paul Slater, of Queenstown, said police were looking for property stolen in a burglary earlier this month.

    During the search, which resulted in the arrest of two people, police located more than 200 LSD tablets, a small quantity of methamphetamine and MDMA.

    "It appears as though the tablets were stolen with the intention of on-selling to members of the public via various channels,'' Det Sgt Slater said.

    A 35-year-old man has been charged with possession of class A-controlled drugs for supply, while a 34-year-old man is facing charges relating to burglary.

    Det Sgt Slater reminded the public to be "vigilant" and "very careful" when purchasing new items from private sellers, either in person or online.

    "This activity only encourages criminal behaviour, and would-be purchasers also run the risk of facing prosecution for receiving stolen property."

