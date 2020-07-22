Pair claiming to be electrical students knock on doors

Two men claiming to be electrical students have been knocking on doors in Dunedin's student area, sparking a warning from police.

Police were contacted after the pair knocked on the door of a Heriot Row flat at 4.30pm on Tuesday.

They told the female occupant they were electrical students who were looking for men to help them with a study.

Twenty minutes later they did the same thing at a house on Pitt St.

Police said one of the men was a tall Maori or Pasifika man, and the other was a man in his mid 20s with mousy brown hair and a buzz cut.

Anyone with concerns should contact police.