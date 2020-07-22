Pair claiming to be electrical students knock on doors

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Two men claiming to be electrical students have been knocking on doors in Dunedin's student area, sparking a warning from police.
Police were contacted after the pair knocked on the door of a Heriot Row flat at 4.30pm on Tuesday.
They told the female occupant they were electrical students who were looking for men to help them with a study.
Twenty minutes later they did the same thing at a house on Pitt St.
Police said one of the men was a tall Maori or Pasifika man, and the other was a man in his mid 20s with mousy brown hair and a buzz cut.
Anyone with concerns should contact police.