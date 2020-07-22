Wednesday, 22 July 2020

Pair claiming to be electrical students knock on doors

    1. Star News
    2. National

    Two men claiming to be electrical students have been knocking on doors in Dunedin's student area, sparking a warning from police.

    Police were contacted after the pair knocked on the door of a Heriot Row flat at 4.30pm on Tuesday.

    They told the female occupant they were electrical students who were looking for men to help them with a study.

    Twenty minutes later they did the same thing at a house on Pitt St.

    Police said one of the men was a tall Maori or Pasifika man, and the other was a man in his mid 20s with mousy brown hair and a buzz cut.

    Anyone with concerns should contact police. 

    Otago Daily Times

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter