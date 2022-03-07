Monday, 7 March 2022

Pair, dog winched to safety as boat sinks

    By John Lewis
    Two people and a dog were winched to safety after their boat got into trouble off the South Otago coast today.

    A Maritime New Zealand Rescue Coordination Centre spokesman said they received a beacon alert from a vessel about one nautical mile off the Tautuku Peninsula about 11.30am.

    The said there were two people and a dog on the vessel, and they had to abandon it in a life raft.

    The Otago Regional Rescue Helicopter arrived about 55 minutes after the distress call was received and winched everyone to safety.

    The boat has since sunk. 

    No-one was injured, but the two people were taken to Dunedin Hospital to be checked.

    The name of the vessel was not yet known, nor what happened to it.

     

    Otago Daily Times

