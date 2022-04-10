Sunday, 10 April 2022

Pair injured in fiery Otago Rally crash

    Two people competing in the Otago Rally have been taken to hospital after their car crashed and caught fire during stage 13.

    The crash happened at Otokia-Kuri Bush Rd, near the intersection with Henley Rd, at 11am today.

    Two people were taken by ambulance to Dunedin Hospital.

    One had moderate injuries and the other patient had minor injuries, a St John spokeswoman said.

    A spokesman for Fire and Emergency NZ said a small amount of scrub also caught fire, but this had been extinguished.

    The rally's clerk of the course, Norman Oakley, said the 18km stage had to be cancelled, as firefighters needed access.

    He understood that the car ended up on its side.

    There was a small delay in running stage 14 at Whare Flat.

    The Otago Rally ends today.

     

     

     

