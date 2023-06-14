Panel to investigate pro-Russian RNZ edits

RNZ board chair Jim Mather. Photo: RNZ

RNZ has appointed a group of experts to carry out an investigation over how pro-Russian edits were inserted into international stories online.

An RNZ digital journalist has been placed on leave after it came to light he had changed stories on the war in Ukraine to include pro-Russian views.

RNZ has since been auditing hundreds of stories the journalist edited for its website over a five-year period.

Twenty-one stories from news agency Reuters and one BBC item have so far been found to be inappropriately edited, and have been corrected. Most relating to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but others relate to Israel, Syria and Taiwan.

Other media have named the digital journalist as Michael Hall.

Willy Akel, will chair a three-person panel. The other members are public law expert and former journalist Linda Clark, and former director of editorial standards at the ABC, Alan Sunderland.

The RNZ Board met on Tuesday evening and also agreed on the review's terms of reference.

The investigation is expected to take about four weeks to complete.

RNZ board chair Jim Mather said no stone will be left unturned in the review.