Paraglider injured near Treble Cone

A helicopter has been sent to the Treble Cone ski field near Wānaka where a paraglider has been injured.
A St John spokesperson said they were called to the skifield at 12.06pm.
The helicopter was still on scene retrieving the paraglider, who is in a moderate condition, at 1.15pm.
A police spokesperson said confirmed the incident involved a paraglider.
An ambulance is also in attendance.
- By Devon Bolger