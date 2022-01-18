Tuesday, 18 January 2022

Paraglider injured near Treble Cone

    A helicopter has been sent to the Treble Cone ski field near Wānaka where a paraglider has been injured.

    A St John spokesperson said they were called to the skifield at 12.06pm.

    The helicopter was still on scene retrieving the paraglider, who is in a moderate condition, at 1.15pm.

    A police spokesperson said confirmed the incident involved a paraglider.

    An ambulance is also in attendance.

    - By Devon Bolger

    NZ Herald

     

     

