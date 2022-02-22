Parliament protest: Arrest after car 'driven at police'

A white car was driven into the crowd as police armed with riot gear move in on the protest this morning. Photo: George Heard/NZ Herald

One person has been arrested after driving a car into officers at the anti-mandate protest at Parliament, police say.

There are tense scenes again as hundreds of police, some armed with riot shields, stationed themselves around protesters in an attempt to reduce the perimeter of the protest in central Wellington this morning.

The protest against Covid-19 protection measures is now in its 15th day.

Police said three officers required medical attention after being sprayed with an "unknown substance".

Yesterday human waste was thrown at officers, and police today said officers are equipped with shields in order to protect themselves from objects thrown by protesters.

People were pushing against officers on the intersection of Molesworth St and Hill St.



A man on a loud speaker asked the crowd to calm down and a woman could be heard yelling that there are children there.

Police yesterday established a hard perimeter of concrete blocks around key areas of the protest and made eight arrests, saying "genuine protesters are no longer in control of the behaviour" at the precinct.

This morning they said they have been working to further reduce the perimeter around Parliament, by moving concrete barriers further into areas currently occupied by protesters.

"A large number of protesters have attempted to obstruct police from moving the concrete barriers. One person has been arrested after attempting to drive a car into a group of police officers."

Protesters at the front line have been hurling abuse at media on the balcony at Parliament this morning, with some telling media they hope they will be executed, RNZ reports.

Robertson rejects call to meet protesters

Former prime minister Jim Bolger says political leaders should "get off their high horses" and meet with those occupying Parliament's lawn.

But Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson says the protesters have made their point and need to leave the grounds.

He told RNZ's Morning Report programme today that politicians would not talk to protesters at the illegal protest amidst escalating tensions and disagreed with Bolger's suggestion that MPs should meet with genuine protesters to de-escalate the situation.

Police gathered around the Parliament precinct this morning. credit: RNZ

- RNZ and NZ Herald