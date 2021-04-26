Monday, 26 April 2021

Parts of South feel the chill

    Time to dig out those winter woollies?. Photo: Getty Images
    Autumn chills have set in for parts of the South Island, including Canterbury, with a further bite on the way which could bring snow showers to alpine passes.

    It was a cold start for Pukaki, which recorded an overnight temperature of -3.1 degrees Celsius.

    Otago had its chilliest start of the year so far, with overnight temperatures of -0.9degC in  Dunedin, -0.5degC in Alexandra, while Queenstown recorded its coldest morning of 0.2degC, MetService tweeted.

    A front moving over the South Island had introduced a lot of cold air into the region, sinking the mercury lower, MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said.

    "What that did is it brought in a lot of cold air behind it, and the sky was fairly clear overnight, so that served to further drop temperatures.

    "And then with that we saw a cold morning in Otago, and generally over the lower South Island this morning."

    Tuesday was also expected to be a chilly start for the South Island, Makgabutlane said.

    "We've got another cold front that moves across the South Island today, so another cold morning to be expected, and even some possible snowfalls overnight tonight into tomorrow morning down to about 600 metres."

    A road snowfall warning is also in place for the higher parts of the Milford Road (State Highway 94) in Fiordland, on Monday, and Porters Pass in Canterbury on Tuesday.

    Meanwhile, MetService has issued a a strong wind watch for the Canterbury High Country for Monday.

