Wednesday, 14 April 2021

Passenger charged over fatal accident

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    A 19-year-old man has appeared in the Invercargill District Court in relation to a car crash last year in which an Invercargill doctor was killed.

    Creed Michael Perkins was charged with failing to stop or ascertain injury or death after a crash.

    Giovan Vincent Anthony De Croos (81), of Invercargill, died following the crash on State Highway 1 [Bluff Highway], near the Waimatua Creek bridge, on December 5.

    Dr De Croos was the single occupant of a Nissan Tiida and was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Perkins was a passenger in a car which failed to stop after the crash.

    He was remanded at large without plea.

    The driver of the car, a 21-year-old man Invercargill man, also faces charges in relation to the incident.

    He has been charged with driving with excess breath-alcohol causing death, and failing to stop or ascertain injury or death after a crash.

    Both men will reappear in court on May 4.

    Dr De Croos, who was born in Sri Lanka, had been an award-winning weightlifter and weightlifting coach in Southland for decades.

    Otago Daily Times

     

    suv-updated-banner_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter