Passenger charged over fatal accident

A 19-year-old man has appeared in the Invercargill District Court in relation to a car crash last year in which an Invercargill doctor was killed.

Creed Michael Perkins was charged with failing to stop or ascertain injury or death after a crash.

Giovan Vincent Anthony De Croos (81), of Invercargill, died following the crash on State Highway 1 [Bluff Highway], near the Waimatua Creek bridge, on December 5.

Dr De Croos was the single occupant of a Nissan Tiida and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Perkins was a passenger in a car which failed to stop after the crash.

He was remanded at large without plea.

The driver of the car, a 21-year-old man Invercargill man, also faces charges in relation to the incident.

He has been charged with driving with excess breath-alcohol causing death, and failing to stop or ascertain injury or death after a crash.

Both men will reappear in court on May 4.

Dr De Croos, who was born in Sri Lanka, had been an award-winning weightlifter and weightlifting coach in Southland for decades.