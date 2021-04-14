Passenger charged over fatal accident

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A 19-year-old man has appeared in the Invercargill District Court in relation to a car crash last year in which an Invercargill doctor was killed.
Creed Michael Perkins was charged with failing to stop or ascertain injury or death after a crash.
Giovan Vincent Anthony De Croos (81), of Invercargill, died following the crash on State Highway 1 [Bluff Highway], near the Waimatua Creek bridge, on December 5.
Dr De Croos was the single occupant of a Nissan Tiida and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Perkins was a passenger in a car which failed to stop after the crash.
He was remanded at large without plea.
The driver of the car, a 21-year-old man Invercargill man, also faces charges in relation to the incident.
He has been charged with driving with excess breath-alcohol causing death, and failing to stop or ascertain injury or death after a crash.
Both men will reappear in court on May 4.
Dr De Croos, who was born in Sri Lanka, had been an award-winning weightlifter and weightlifting coach in Southland for decades.